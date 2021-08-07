Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.10 Million Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 107.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,792 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,525 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PXD. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.7% in the first quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,540 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,784 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 37.8% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 255 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.4% in the first quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 2,285 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 8.4% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,074 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Shares of PXD traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $151.55. 1,391,951 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,607,506. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.97 billion, a PE ratio of 112.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $156.21. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $76.58 and a 12 month high of $175.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 298.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 136.59%.

PXD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $204.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Pioneer Natural Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.04.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

See Also: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.