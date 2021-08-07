Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC Invests $1.33 Million in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 44,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Command Bank bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $236,000. Applied Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, First National Bank Sioux Falls bought a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $251,000.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.00. The company had a trading volume of 161,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,374. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.26. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $24.53 and a 52 week high of $31.07.

