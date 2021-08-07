Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC Invests $6.84 Million in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 65,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,838,000. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF makes up approximately 3.0% of Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VLUE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 22.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,451,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,582 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 163.7% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,085,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,213,000 after purchasing an additional 673,798 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,198,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 107.3% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 854,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,531,000 after acquiring an additional 442,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 18.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,045,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,551,000 after acquiring an additional 319,200 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VLUE traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $105.12. 682,359 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.21 and a 52 week high of $89.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.98.

