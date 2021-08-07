Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $13.96 Million Investment in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 105,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,956,000. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises about 6.2% of Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QUAL. Apexium Financial LP increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 90,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at $7,002,000. Sanchez Wealth Management Group raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group now owns 173,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Shapiro LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Ferguson Shapiro LLC now owns 42,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,701,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 133,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,197,000 after buying an additional 5,273 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:QUAL traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $138.86. The company had a trading volume of 741,570 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average is $133.39. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63.

