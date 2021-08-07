Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 29,013 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $585,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,720 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 140,230 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,897,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 58,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 13,599 shares of the bank’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 157,263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RF shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.29 price objective (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Monday, July 26th. Compass Point lifted their target price on Regions Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Regions Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.04.

Shares of NYSE RF traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.96. The company had a trading volume of 5,425,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,112,614. Regions Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $10.60 and a 12-month high of $23.81. The stock has a market cap of $19.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.89, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.24. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 38.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This is a boost from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.62%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

