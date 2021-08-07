Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC Takes $2.27 Million Position in Avantis Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:AVIG)

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Avantis Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:AVIG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 46,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,273,000. Avantis Core Fixed Income ETF makes up 1.0% of Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Shares of AVIG traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.64. The company had a trading volume of 5,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,770. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.46. Avantis Core Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $48.19 and a 52 week high of $50.43.

