Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 65,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,838,000. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF comprises about 3.0% of Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 24,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after buying an additional 5,194 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 77,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,933,000 after purchasing an additional 30,287 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 128,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,420,000 after buying an additional 15,581 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Financial Corp grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 91.5% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 4,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS VLUE traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $105.12. 682,359 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.21 and a 52 week high of $89.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.98.

