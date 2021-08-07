Man Group plc Decreases Holdings in Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA)

Man Group plc decreased its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) by 83.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 119,047 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Akebia Therapeutics were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Akebia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 20,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 12,421 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Akebia Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $130,000. Institutional investors own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Akebia Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Akebia Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.57.

AKBA opened at $2.74 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.30. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.09 and a 52-week high of $11.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $438.72 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.69.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.21). Akebia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 96.29% and a negative net margin of 151.39%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Akebia Therapeutics

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of renal therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product investigational product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent adult patients.

Recommended Story: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Akebia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akebia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.