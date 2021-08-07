Man Group plc Decreases Holdings in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Man Group plc decreased its holdings in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 46.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in Americold Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 1,125.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Americold Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GVO Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $88,000.

Shares of NYSE:COLD opened at $37.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -744.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.75. Americold Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $32.94 and a 52-week high of $41.02.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.35). Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. On average, analysts forecast that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.22%.

In related news, EVP James C. Snyder, Jr. sold 7,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.77, for a total transaction of $266,165.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,002,264.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James R. Heistand sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.80, for a total value of $1,134,000.00. Insiders have sold 53,839 shares of company stock valued at $2,043,720 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

COLD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Americold Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Americold Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

