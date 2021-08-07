Man Group plc Decreases Stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR)

Man Group plc lessened its stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) by 81.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 53,024 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Forefront Analytics LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $136,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $186,000. 69.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals stock opened at $8.43 on Friday. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.57 and a 12 month high of $13.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.20. The company has a current ratio of 9.70, a quick ratio of 9.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $286.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.92 and a beta of 1.37.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.03). On average, research analysts expect that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EIGR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, lifted their target price on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat hepatitis delta virus infection.

