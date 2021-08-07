Man Group plc Has $127,000 Position in Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS)

Man Group plc cut its stake in shares of Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) by 80.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,175 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 45,790 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Tilly’s were worth $127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Tilly’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tilly’s during the first quarter worth $47,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Tilly’s during the first quarter worth $66,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 114.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,743 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 5,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,503 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.46% of the company’s stock.

TLYS has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley increased their target price on Tilly’s from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Tilly’s from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Tilly’s from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tilly’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

NYSE TLYS opened at $15.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $466.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.41. Tilly’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.57 and a 12 month high of $16.88.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $163.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.22 million. Tilly’s had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 4.41%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tilly’s, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th.

In other news, insider Hezy Shaked sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.26, for a total transaction of $32,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Edmond Thomas sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total transaction of $3,162,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 206,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,256,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 364,188 shares of company stock valued at $5,793,480. 28.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tilly’s Company Profile

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

