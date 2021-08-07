Man Group plc Invests $53,000 in Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT)

Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 330.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 7,165 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harbor Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 19.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, B. Riley started coverage on Checkpoint Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company.

Checkpoint Therapeutics stock opened at $2.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $205.88 million, a PE ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 1.53. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.90 and a 52-week high of $5.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.82.

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Checkpoint Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 15,942.43% and a negative return on equity of 74.75%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Checkpoint Therapeutics Company Profile

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. The company's lead antibody product candidate is Cosibelimab, a fully-human monoclonal antibody of IgG1 subtype that directly binds to programmed death ligand-1 (PD-L1) and blocks the PD-L1 interaction with the programmed death receptor-1 and B7.1 receptors; and CK-302, a human agonistic antibody that is designed to bind to and trigger signaling in GITR expressing cells.

