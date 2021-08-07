Man Group plc Makes New Investment in Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI)

Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,992 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ANGI. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Angi in the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Angi in the first quarter worth $143,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Angi during the fourth quarter valued at about $170,000. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Angi during the first quarter valued at about $199,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Angi during the first quarter valued at about $212,000. 13.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total transaction of $140,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 271,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,826,563.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ANGI shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Angi from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Truist cut their target price on shares of Angi from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Angi from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of Angi from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Angi from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.54.

NASDAQ ANGI opened at $11.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,121.00 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.92. Angi Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.28 and a twelve month high of $19.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $420.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.45 million. Angi had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 0.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Angi Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Angi Inc offers home service professionals in the United States and internationally. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects; provides consumers with tools and resources to find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as offers online appointment booking; and connects consumers with service professionals by telephone, as well as offers several home services-related resources.

