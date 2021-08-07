Man Group plc Reduces Position in HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT)

Man Group plc decreased its position in shares of HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) by 64.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,728 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in HBT Financial were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HBT Financial by 312.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of HBT Financial by 155.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of HBT Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in HBT Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in HBT Financial by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 11,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. 29.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HBT Financial stock opened at $16.66 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. HBT Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.01 and a 1 year high of $18.83. The stock has a market cap of $455.92 million, a P/E ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.47.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. HBT Financial had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 31.91%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HBT Financial, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. HBT Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.67%.

HBT Financial Profile

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company and State Bank of Lincoln that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities. It offers money market, savings, checking, HSA, IRA, and interest-bearing transaction accounts; time, brokered, and noninterest-bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposits.

