Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $8.25 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.15% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “MANITEX INTERNATIONAL INC is a leading provider of engineered lifting solutions including boom trucks, cranes, rough terrain forklifts, and special mission oriented vehicles. Through their subsidiaries, they manufacture and market a comprehensive line of boom trucks and sign cranes. Their boom trucks and crane products are primarily used in industrial projects, energy exploration and infrastructure development, including roads, bridges, and commercial construction. The Manitex Liftking subsidiary, which includes the Noble forklift product line, manufactures and sells a complete line of rough terrain forklifts and special mission oriented vehicles, as well as other specialized carriers, heavy material handling transporters and steel mill equipment. “

Separately, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Manitex International in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of Manitex International stock opened at $7.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $149.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.55. Manitex International has a 52 week low of $3.49 and a 52 week high of $9.62.

Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. Manitex International had a net margin of 0.60% and a negative return on equity of 0.27%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Manitex International will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNTX. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Manitex International by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 976,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,707,000 after acquiring an additional 150,217 shares during the period. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA raised its holdings in Manitex International by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 937,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,399,000 after buying an additional 81,547 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Manitex International by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,140,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,000,000 after buying an additional 62,903 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Manitex International by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 868,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,856,000 after buying an additional 41,384 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Manitex International by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 75,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 23,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.01% of the company’s stock.

Manitex International Company Profile

Manitex International, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the United States, Italy, Canada, France, Chile, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, and distributes products that are used in various industries. The company also offers boom trucks, truck cranes, and sign cranes products primarily for use in industrial projects, energy exploration, and infrastructure development comprising roads, bridges, and commercial construction.

