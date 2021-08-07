ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Stake Boosted by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 216,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,639 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $21,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MAN. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 50.0% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 346.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 581 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 30.6% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in ManpowerGroup in the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MAN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Truist increased their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Truist Securities increased their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on ManpowerGroup from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.33.

MAN opened at $117.93 on Friday. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.04 and a 1-year high of $125.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $117.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.60. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 1.31%. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.11) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

