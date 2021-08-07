Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.2233 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th.

Manulife Financial has increased its dividend by 32.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Manulife Financial has a payout ratio of 35.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Manulife Financial to earn $2.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.5%.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MFC opened at $20.07 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.69. The stock has a market cap of $38.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.40. Manulife Financial has a 52 week low of $13.13 and a 52 week high of $22.25.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $12.21 billion for the quarter. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 7.52%. Analysts forecast that Manulife Financial will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

MFC has been the topic of several analyst reports. CIBC boosted their target price on Manulife Financial from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$29.50 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.20.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

See Also: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.