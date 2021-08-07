Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) PT Raised to C$36.00 at TD Securities

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) had its price objective lifted by analysts at TD Securities from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MFC. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays raised shares of Manulife Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.20.

Shares of MFC opened at $20.07 on Thursday. Manulife Financial has a 1 year low of $13.13 and a 1 year high of $22.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.69. The stock has a market cap of $38.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.40.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $12.21 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Manulife Financial will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFC. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 26.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 63,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 25,832 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $339,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,680,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,404,000 after buying an additional 41,119 shares during the period. Finally, Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the first quarter valued at $341,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.63% of the company’s stock.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

