Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.38 EPS

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) released its earnings results on Friday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.38, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Marcus & Millichap had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The company had revenue of $284.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.90 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 142.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE MMI traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.97. The company had a trading volume of 78,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,544. Marcus & Millichap has a twelve month low of $25.48 and a twelve month high of $41.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.01 and a beta of 0.87.

In other Marcus & Millichap news, CEO Hessam Nadji sold 5,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total transaction of $205,568.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,847,423.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Norma J. Lawrence sold 1,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $55,953.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,092.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,618 shares of company stock valued at $413,049 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

Marcus & Millichap Company Profile

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, an investment brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, industrial, single-tenant net lease, seniors housing, self-storage, hospitality, medical office, and manufactured housing.

