Marlin Market Capitalization Achieves $57.43 Million (POND)

Marlin (CURRENCY:POND) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. In the last seven days, Marlin has traded up 24.5% against the U.S. dollar. Marlin has a market capitalization of $57.43 million and approximately $14.91 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Marlin coin can now be bought for $0.0779 or 0.00000182 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Marlin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002338 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001841 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.18 or 0.00047158 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.55 or 0.00139153 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $67.64 or 0.00158055 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,666.38 or 0.99696590 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002866 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $349.44 or 0.00816525 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Marlin Coin Profile

Marlin launched on December 21st, 2020. Marlin’s total supply is 3,184,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 736,908,424 coins. The Reddit community for Marlin is https://reddit.com/r/marlinprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Marlin is medium.com/marlin-protocol . The official website for Marlin is www.marlin.pro . Marlin’s official Twitter account is @marlinprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Marlin is an open protocol designed to provide high-performance programmable network infrastructure for DeFi and Web 3.0 “

Marlin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marlin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Marlin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Marlin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Marlin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Marlin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.