Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) Price Target Cut to $45.00

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at TD Securities from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 42.54% from the stock’s current price.

MAXR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Maxar Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Maxar Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Maxar Technologies from $47.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity cut Maxar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Maxar Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.14.

Get Maxar Technologies alerts:

Shares of MAXR stock opened at $31.57 on Thursday. Maxar Technologies has a twelve month low of $21.05 and a twelve month high of $58.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.95 million. Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 15.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.94 EPS. Analysts forecast that Maxar Technologies will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Maxar Technologies news, SVP Jeff Robertson III sold 17,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $696,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Leon Anthony Frazier sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Maxar Technologies by 862.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in Maxar Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Maxar Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Maxar Technologies by 76.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Maxar Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

About Maxar Technologies

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

See Also: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Maxar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.