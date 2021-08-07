Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) PT Lowered to $36.00

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $47.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.03% from the company’s current price.

MAXR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered Maxar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Maxar Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Maxar Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Maxar Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.14.

MAXR stock opened at $31.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Maxar Technologies has a 1 year low of $21.05 and a 1 year high of $58.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.03.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.44. Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 15.40%. The business had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Maxar Technologies will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Leon Anthony Frazier sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeff Robertson III sold 17,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $696,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 862.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Maxar Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Maxar Technologies by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Maxar Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 68.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

