Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after TD Securities lowered their price target on the stock from $48.00 to $45.00. The stock had previously closed at $34.00, but opened at $29.86. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Maxar Technologies shares last traded at $28.30, with a volume of 33,672 shares changing hands.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity cut Maxar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Maxar Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Maxar Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Maxar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Maxar Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.14.

In related news, EVP Leon Anthony Frazier sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeff Robertson III sold 17,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $696,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAXR. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 862.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.03.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.44. Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 15.40%. The company had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.94 EPS. Maxar Technologies’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. Maxar Technologies’s payout ratio is presently -2.07%.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR)

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

