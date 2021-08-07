Maxar Technologies (TSE:MAXR) Shares Down 20.8%

Shares of Maxar Technologies Inc. (TSE:MAXR) were down 20.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$33.74 and last traded at C$33.87. Approximately 148,974 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 164,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$42.78.

Several analysts recently commented on MAXR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies to C$59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$53.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 188.93, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$44.59.

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

