Maxim Group Cuts Antibe Therapeutics (TSE:ATE) Price Target to C$2.00

Antibe Therapeutics (TSE:ATE) had its target price decreased by Maxim Group from C$10.00 to C$2.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Maxim Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$7.00 price objective on shares of Antibe Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Antibe Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Get Antibe Therapeutics alerts:

Antibe Therapeutics stock opened at C$1.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 21.15 and a quick ratio of 19.94. Antibe Therapeutics has a one year low of C$0.87 and a one year high of C$7.52. The stock has a market capitalization of C$72.96 million and a PE ratio of -2.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.50.

In other Antibe Therapeutics news, Director Daniel Marcel Legault sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.00, for a total value of C$300,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 755,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,026,207.18. Insiders acquired 10,600 shares of company stock worth $37,972 over the last three months.

Antibe Therapeutics Company Profile

Antibe Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical development company, originates, develops, and out-licenses patent novel therapeutics and medical devices in the areas of pain, inflammation and regenerative medicine in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. Its drugs are designed to prevent the gastrointestinal damage and bleeding caused by non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs.

Read More: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Antibe Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antibe Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.