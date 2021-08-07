Maxim Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX)

Maxim Group restated their buy rating on shares of Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) in a research note published on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Maxim Group currently has a $20.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Chimerix from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chimerix from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Jonestrading reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Chimerix in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.38.

NASDAQ CMRX opened at $6.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $579.34 million, a P/E ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.73. Chimerix has a 1-year low of $2.22 and a 1-year high of $11.57.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). Chimerix had a negative net margin of 2,344.90% and a negative return on equity of 49.70%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chimerix will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Fred A. Middleton acquired 6,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.83 per share, for a total transaction of $54,418.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 200,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,486.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Chimerix during the first quarter worth approximately $44,179,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Chimerix by 18.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,561,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,972,000 after buying an additional 706,656 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its stake in Chimerix by 13.5% in the first quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 4,490,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,284,000 after buying an additional 533,500 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new stake in Chimerix in the first quarter valued at approximately $17,508,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Chimerix in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,763,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

Chimerix Company Profile

Chimerix, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on accelerating the advancement of various medicines that impact in the lives of patients living with cancer and other serious diseases. Its clinical stage development programs include brincidofovir (BCV), an antiviral drug candidate in development as a medical countermeasure for smallpox; dociparstat sodium (DSTAT), which inhibits the activities of key proteins implicated in the resistance of acute myeloid leukemia blasts and leukemic stem cells to chemotherapy; and ONC201 a program for potentially treating tumors which harbor the H3 K27M mutation in recurrent diffuse midline glioma patients.

