Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) Shares Bought by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 60,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,780 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $6,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 432,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,480,000 after acquiring an additional 13,522 shares during the last quarter. Fort L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 21,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,820,000. Carlson Capital L P lifted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 655,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,864,000 after acquiring an additional 175,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 1,023,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,524,000 after acquiring an additional 193,583 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MXIM opened at $100.68 on Friday. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.74 and a 52 week high of $105.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $101.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 5.05. The stock has a market cap of $27.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.01, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.16.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 41.95%. The company had revenue of $719.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MXIM shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.83.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 13,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $1,320,132.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $7,191,452. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

