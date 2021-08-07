Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Has $2.99 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 372 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $2,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lpwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 42,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,174,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 7,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period.

VT traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $105.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,431,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,084,278. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $77.64 and a 12 month high of $105.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.86.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

