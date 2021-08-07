Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Has $9.64 Million Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 131,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy comprises 1.3% of Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $9,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NEE. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 74.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 39,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total transaction of $2,979,438.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 137,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,300,319.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.55, for a total value of $8,678,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,787 shares of company stock worth $13,075,474 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEE stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.61. 4,634,514 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,164,625. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $158.11 billion, a PE ratio of 50.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.19. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.79 and a 52 week high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 18.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NEE. Barclays lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.44.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

