Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 647 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Wealthpoint LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthpoint LLC now owns 50,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,891,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 47,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after purchasing an additional 7,684 shares during the period. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period.

Shares of HDV stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $97.17. The company had a trading volume of 253,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,124. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.22. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $76.23 and a 1-year high of $100.48.

