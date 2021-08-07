Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Sells 329 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 4.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,831 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 329 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $2,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its position in The Home Depot by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 224 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HD. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $325.00 to $374.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $295.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. upped their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.89.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $35,751,608.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,835,704. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HD stock traded down $3.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $329.84. 2,656,872 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,100,462. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $318.52. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $246.59 and a 1 year high of $345.69.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.68 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 963.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.86%.

The Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to buy up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

