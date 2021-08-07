Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Sells 676 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 676 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the first quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 11,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the first quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the first quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 6,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% in the first quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 2,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% in the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 20,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,157,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPM stock traded up $4.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $157.50. 13,328,750 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,503,072. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $91.38 and a 12 month high of $167.44. The company has a market cap of $470.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.19.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. The firm had revenue of $30.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.54%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays set a $187.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.06.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Read More: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.