MBIA (NYSE:MBI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.23 EPS

MBIA (NYSE:MBI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $1.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MBIA had a negative return on equity of 133.70% and a negative net margin of 97.50%.

NYSE:MBI traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.84. 339,732 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 580,447. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.07. The company has a market cap of $643.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.07. MBIA has a 1-year low of $5.51 and a 1-year high of $13.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91.

Get MBIA alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised MBIA from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

In related news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 5,703 shares of MBIA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $57,315.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 12.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About MBIA

MBIA Inc provides financial insurance services to public finance markets. It operates through United States (U.S.) Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

Read More: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for MBIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MBIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.