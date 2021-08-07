McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,807 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 398 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 746.4% during the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $236.26. 1,558,759 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,839,214. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $202.54 and a twelve month high of $247.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.72% and a negative return on equity of 78.53%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 85.29%.

MCD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $238.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.72.

In related news, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total value of $11,621,591.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total transaction of $606,920.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

