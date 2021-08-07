Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $23.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Medical Properties Trust, Inc. is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT’s financing model allows hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their underlying real estate in order to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades, staff additions and new construction. Facilities include acute care hospitals, inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, and other medical and surgical facilities. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a peer perform rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho restated a buy rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Bank of America cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $21.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Medical Properties Trust currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.23.

Shares of MPW opened at $20.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Medical Properties Trust has a one year low of $16.10 and a one year high of $22.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.73.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.24). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 36.89%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 71.34%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 75,251,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,601,355,000 after buying an additional 12,565,695 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 33,085,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $704,052,000 after buying an additional 1,539,517 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,533,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $181,385,000 after buying an additional 892,148 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,264,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $175,872,000 after buying an additional 1,103,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,189,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $174,272,000 after buying an additional 496,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

