Medifast (NYSE:MED) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Medifast (NYSE:MED) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $12.700-$14.170 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $13.800. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.43 billion-$1.53 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.46 billion.Medifast also updated its FY21 guidance to $12.70-14.17 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Medifast from $302.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Medifast from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

MED traded down $0.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $259.55. 161,358 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,502. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $283.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 1.42. Medifast has a 1 year low of $139.59 and a 1 year high of $336.99.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $394.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.25 million. Medifast had a return on equity of 85.97% and a net margin of 11.44%. Medifast’s quarterly revenue was up 79.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Medifast will post 13.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.14%.

In related news, CEO Daniel R. Chard sold 8,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.82, for a total value of $2,320,957.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,479 shares in the company, valued at $40,284,324.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Constance J. Hallquist sold 542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.09, for a total value of $154,518.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,549.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,481 shares of company stock valued at $6,373,977. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand-a highly competitive and effective lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The company was founded by William Vitale in 1981 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

