Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) SVP Sells $526,080.00 in Stock

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.52, for a total value of $526,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $128.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $172.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.65. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $96.60 and a 1-year high of $132.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $126.33.
Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. Medtronic had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Medtronic from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on Medtronic from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Finally, boosted their price target on Medtronic from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.48.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 79.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Medtronic
Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.
