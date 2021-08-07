Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) SVP Sells $526,080.00 in Stock

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.52, for a total value of $526,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $128.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $172.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.65. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $96.60 and a 1-year high of $132.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $126.33.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. Medtronic had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Medtronic from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on Medtronic from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Finally, boosted their price target on Medtronic from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.48.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 79.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

