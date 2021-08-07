Meggitt (LON:MGGT) Downgraded by Berenberg Bank to Hold

Berenberg Bank cut shares of Meggitt (LON:MGGT) to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 750 ($9.80) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 560 ($7.32).

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on MGGT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Meggitt from GBX 480 ($6.27) to GBX 455 ($5.94) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Meggitt from GBX 533 ($6.96) to GBX 491 ($6.41) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Meggitt in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Meggitt in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup restated a neutral rating on shares of Meggitt in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Meggitt has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 597.50 ($7.81).

MGGT opened at GBX 717 ($9.37) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 493.04. The firm has a market cap of £5.60 billion and a P/E ratio of -17.75. Meggitt has a 1 year low of GBX 245.10 ($3.20) and a 1 year high of GBX 758 ($9.90). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.82, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Airframe Systems, Engine Systems, Energy & Equipment, and Services & Support. It offers ice protection products, radomes, and structures; air data and flight display products; brake control and tyre pressure monitoring systems, and wheels and brakes; engine health and vibration monitors, H2/O2 analyzers, and turbine monitoring and protection products; and aircraft cameras and security systems, and wireless aircraft systems.

