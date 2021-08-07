Meggitt’s (MEGGF) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Meggitt (OTCMKTS:MEGGF) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Meggitt in a research report on Tuesday. Societe Generale reissued a hold rating on shares of Meggitt in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank downgraded Meggitt from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Meggitt in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Meggitt in a report on Monday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Meggitt presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.20.

Shares of Meggitt stock opened at $9.83 on Wednesday. Meggitt has a one year low of $3.21 and a one year high of $10.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.99.

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Airframe Systems, Engine Systems, Energy & Equipment, and Services & Support. It offers ice protection products, radomes, and structures; air data and flight display products; brake control and tyre pressure monitoring systems, and wheels and brakes; engine health and vibration monitors, H2/O2 analyzers, and turbine monitoring and protection products; and aircraft cameras and security systems, and wireless aircraft systems.

