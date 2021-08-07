Mentor Capital (OTCMKTS:MNTR) Shares Down 2.4%

Mentor Capital, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MNTR) dropped 2.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.10 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 33,905 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 98,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.12.

Mentor Capital (OTCMKTS:MNTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mentor Capital had a negative return on equity of 20.76% and a negative net margin of 12.50%. The company had revenue of $1.32 million for the quarter.

Mentor Capital, Inc is an operating, acquisition, and investment, which engages in the investments in energy, mining and minerals, technology, consumer products, management services, manufacturing, medical marijuana, and cannabis sectors. It operates through the following segments: Cannabis and Medical Marijuana; Facilities Operations Related; and Corporate and Other.

