Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Price Target Cut to $13.50

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) had its target price cut by TD Securities from $14.50 to $13.50 in a research note released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MERC. Raymond James reiterated a strong-buy rating and set a $21.50 target price on shares of Mercer International in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Mercer International from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and issued a $11.59 price target (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Mercer International in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Mercer International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.77.

Get Mercer International alerts:

Shares of MERC stock opened at $11.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.51. Mercer International has a 52-week low of $5.77 and a 52-week high of $18.14. The firm has a market cap of $764.06 million, a PE ratio of 36.16 and a beta of 1.92.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.10). Mercer International had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 1.42%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mercer International will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. Mercer International’s payout ratio is currently -50.00%.

In other Mercer International news, VP Eric Xavier Heine sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $108,220.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 67,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,644.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vancity Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 475,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,068,000 after buying an additional 28,189 shares during the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 81.5% during the 1st quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 463,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,671,000 after buying an additional 208,090 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 389,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,602,000 after buying an additional 10,803 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 364,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,244,000 after buying an additional 66,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 5,556 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

About Mercer International

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. The company also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Mercer International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercer International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.