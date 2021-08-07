Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Merchants Bancorp is a diversified bank holding company. It provides multi-family housing and health care facility financing, mortgage warehousing, retail and correspondent residential mortgage banking, agricultural lending and traditional community banking services, through its subsidiaries. Merchants Bancorp is based in Carmel, United States. “

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Merchants Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

NASDAQ:MBIN opened at $36.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.09. Merchants Bancorp has a 1-year low of $18.67 and a 1-year high of $45.67.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.02). Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 49.14% and a return on equity of 38.11%. On average, analysts predict that Merchants Bancorp will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is 6.24%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MBIN. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Merchants Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $323,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 12,990 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 98,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,734,000 after acquiring an additional 8,188 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Merchants Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $326,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 53,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 4,137 shares during the last quarter. 22.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Merchants Bancorp

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

