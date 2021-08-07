Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 26.62%. Meridian Bioscience updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.610-$1.670 EPS.

VIVO stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.63. 647,292 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 664,293. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.30. Meridian Bioscience has a 52 week low of $12.98 and a 52 week high of $30.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $893.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.49.

Get Meridian Bioscience alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VIVO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a report on Monday, July 26th.

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare and PediaStat brands; and urea breath testing for H.

Read More: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.