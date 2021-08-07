Meridian Wealth Management LLC Invests $215,000 in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 885 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Masimo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,292,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Masimo by 34.5% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 771,533 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $187,059,000 after buying an additional 197,914 shares during the period. Ownership Capital B.V. raised its holdings in Masimo by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,891,414 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $434,382,000 after buying an additional 157,425 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Masimo by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 971,962 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $223,221,000 after buying an additional 134,660 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Masimo by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 795,501 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $182,418,000 after acquiring an additional 130,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Masimo from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Masimo in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.80.

Shares of MASI opened at $276.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.52 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.96. Masimo Co. has a 12 month low of $203.81 and a 12 month high of $284.86.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $300.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.60 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 19.00%. Masimo’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

