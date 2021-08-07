Meridian Wealth Management LLC Makes New $244,000 Investment in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 531 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pool by 423.5% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Pool by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 174 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Pool by 47.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Pool during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:POOL opened at $481.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.56 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $457.18. Pool Co. has a twelve month low of $285.92 and a twelve month high of $495.22.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $6.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.37 by $1.00. Pool had a return on equity of 76.48% and a net margin of 11.12%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.72 earnings per share. Pool’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 14.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Pool’s payout ratio is 38.00%.

In other news, Director Robert C. Sledd sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.50, for a total value of $1,582,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,865 shares in the company, valued at $894,267.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark W. Joslin sold 15,000 shares of Pool stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.50, for a total value of $7,237,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,387 shares of company stock valued at $24,692,355 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

POOL has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Pool from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $482.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Pool from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Pool in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $535.00 target price for the company. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Pool from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pool has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $462.14.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

