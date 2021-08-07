Meridian Wealth Management LLC Purchases 90,000 Shares of 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in 9 Meters Biopharma were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in 9 Meters Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at $139,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in 9 Meters Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth $170,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 987.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,871,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699,672 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 815.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 44,824 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth $84,000. 30.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on 9 Meters Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. began coverage on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 9 Meters Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. 9 Meters Biopharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.28.

In related news, major shareholder Israel Gp Ltd. Orbimed sold 15,989,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.21, for a total value of $19,347,749.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NMTR opened at $1.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $271.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86 and a beta of -0.11. 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $2.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.21.

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). Research analysts predict that 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

9 Meters Biopharma Profile

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on patients with rare and unmet needs in gastroenterology. Its pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS) and celiac disease, as well as for undisclosed rare diseases and/or unmet needs. The company is developing Larazotide, an 8-amino acid peptide, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of celiac disease; and NM-002, a long-acting glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat SBS.

