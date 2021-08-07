Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.56.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

In other news, Director A Scott Anderson sold 23,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.19, for a total value of $1,407,479.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,762 shares in the company, valued at $1,998,372.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Ronald Frost sold 11,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.82, for a total transaction of $734,854.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 22,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,381,244.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,666 shares of company stock worth $3,072,783 over the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the second quarter worth $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 314.1% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 853 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,212 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MMSI traded up $0.69 during trading on Monday, hitting $67.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 228,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,983. Merit Medical Systems has a 52 week low of $39.44 and a 52 week high of $70.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.01.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.18. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 12.42%. As a group, analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

