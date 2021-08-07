Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.13), Fidelity Earnings reports. Merus had a negative net margin of 248.38% and a negative return on equity of 57.90%.

NASDAQ MRUS traded up $0.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 269,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,485. The company has a market capitalization of $761.25 million, a P/E ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.95. Merus has a fifty-two week low of $10.18 and a fifty-two week high of $31.27.

MRUS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Merus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. upgraded Merus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Merus in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Merus in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Merus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.83.

In related news, SVP Lex Bakker sold 3,860 shares of Merus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $81,253.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 2,186,022 shares of Merus stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $45,359,956.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Merus Company Profile

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 for the pancreatic and lung cancer, and other solid tumors.

