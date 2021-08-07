Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mesoblast Limited is a global leader in developing innovative cell-based medicines. The Company has leveraged its proprietary technology platform, which is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells, to establish a broad portfolio of late-stage product candidates. Mesoblast’s allogeneic, ‘off-the-shelf’ cell product candidates target advanced stages of diseases with high, unmet medical needs including cardiovascular conditions, orthopedic disorders, immunologic and inflammatory disorders and oncologic/hematologic conditions. “

Separately, Maxim Group raised shares of Mesoblast from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mesoblast has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.90.

MESO traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,035. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.64. Mesoblast has a 1 year low of $6.66 and a 1 year high of $21.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $949.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 3.40.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.18 million. Mesoblast had a negative return on equity of 19.82% and a negative net margin of 1,774.77%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mesoblast will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Mesoblast during the first quarter worth approximately $123,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Mesoblast by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Mesoblast by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc purchased a new stake in shares of Mesoblast during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mesoblast by 170,800.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 25,620 shares in the last quarter. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mesoblast

Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells.

