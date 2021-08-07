Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $115.61 Million

Equities analysts predict that Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) will post $115.61 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Meta Financial Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $103.13 million and the highest estimate coming in at $124.47 million. Meta Financial Group reported sales of $105.26 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Meta Financial Group will report full-year sales of $538.76 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $516.72 million to $554.15 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $562.25 million, with estimates ranging from $542.98 million to $581.13 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Meta Financial Group.

Get Meta Financial Group alerts:

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The savings and loans company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 25.19% and a return on equity of 16.26%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Meta Financial Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Meta Financial Group from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Meta Financial Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Meta Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.40.

Shares of Meta Financial Group stock traded up $1.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,643. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.92. Meta Financial Group has a one year low of $17.74 and a one year high of $54.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.23%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Meta Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Meta Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Meta Financial Group by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services & Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.

See Also: What is the balance sheet?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Meta Financial Group (CASH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.